Hazard reveals which player convinced him to join Chelsea

"I spoke to him [Joe Cole] before I signed for Chelsea. Every day, seriously, he was telling me that Chelsea was the best club for me," he began.

Since joining Chelsea back in 2012, the Belgian has been perhaps their best player, attracting the attention of several big clubs. Despite this, at least so far, he's opted to stay at the Stamford Bridge.

"He said Chelsea was a big club where you can win trophies every season. For that reason I signed, so thank you, Joe Cole," Hazard concluded.

