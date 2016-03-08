Hazard's father reveals why Chelsea star couldn't join Real Madrid
25 August at 11:55Eden Hazard's father has revealed why his son could not move to Real Madrid this summer, despite rumors linking the Belgian with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu very heavily.
In an interview that Thierry gave to Het Nieuwsblad, he said: "I do not know why he did not go there. Not because he did not want to.
"Maybe they (Chelsea) have a policy that they want to give a chance to Eden, who will have another year of contract next summer. But he may never go to Madrid now.
"With Zidane, it could have happened otherwise, but on the other hand he would have had his reasons for leaving. "
Hazard's former teammate Thibaut Courtois has already moved to Real this summer and it was reported that Hazard's entourage was in contact with the Spanish giants, but a move never materialised.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
