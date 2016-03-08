Hazard sends message to Madrid fans: 'I'm here to win'



Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard has sent a warning shot to La Liga in a clear message to his new fans.



"I want to impress the whole world. A club like this needs to win and I'm here for it".



Hazard signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea for £90 million earlier in the summer after 7 seasons in London with Chelsea.



Hazard won 2 Premier Leagues, 1 FA cup, 1 League Cup and 2 Europa Leagues during his time in the capital.



