Hazard sends message to Madrid fans: 'I'm here to win'

hazard.real.madrid.2019.20.ok.
19 July at 22:30

Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard has sent a warning shot to La Liga in a clear message to his new fans.
 
"I want to impress the whole world. A club like this needs to win and I'm here for it".
 
Hazard signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea for £90 million earlier in the summer after 7 seasons in London with Chelsea.
 
Hazard won 2 Premier Leagues, 1 FA cup, 1 League Cup and 2 Europa Leagues during his time in the capital.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.