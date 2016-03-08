Eden Hazard has taken a swipe at Antonio Conte and José Mourinho in praising Maurizio Sarri.

The Belgian playmaker said it was a pity that he had to report for national team football because he was enjoying life under new Coach Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli man has allowed the Blues to play rather well since he joined in the summer.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, the Belgian made it clear that he was enjoying having less defensive duties, and receiving the ball in the final third.

“I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres,” the 27-year-old said.

Often linked to Real Madrid, the attacking midfielder is coming off a good World Cup, and has scored 91 goals in 304 games in all competitions for Chelsea.

“I like this type of game, it’s completely different from Antonio Conte or Mourinho before. Like I say, we have more of the ball so for me it’s not bad,” Hazard continued.

“I think the big difference is we bring in two players, Jorginho and Kovacic, and they are completely different.

“Of course, they want to keep the ball, we just try to keep the ball more often, and then when we have the chance to score we just need to score.

“But when we have more of the ball we can have more danger.

“At the moment we are okay, we are winning games, I think we are playing good football, so I enjoy.

“I want to keep this momentum. The bad thing is now we go to the national team, we want to just keep playing with Chelsea and win games!”