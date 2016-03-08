Hazard to Real Madrid: Figo deals Chelsea transfer blow

Eden Hazard and Real Madrid are two names that have been linked to one another for a lengthy period of time. Now former Los Blancos midfielder Luis Figo added up to the rumours, expressing his support in the hypothetical signing of the Belgian superstar.

"Real Madrid must sign Hazard without any doubt. He is an excellent player, one of the best there is at the moment and I think he wants to play for Real," he said.

"In addition, he is one of the few players who is not linked with big teams in the long term," Figo added.

Figo believes that the Belgian international is the right man to compensate for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, who left Madrid after 9 years at the club to join Serie A champions Juventus.

Hazard has been in exceptional form for Chelsea this season, scoring 8 goals and assisting 3 in 11 matches across all competitions for the London-based club.

 

