Hazard to Real Madrid, Pedro sparks further transfer speculations
21 April at 15:30Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid may become a reality this summer as the Spanish club look to close in on the talented Belgian forward and snap him away from Chelsea. Hazard nearly moved last season when, after having an impressive World Cup with third-placed Belgium, the forward became a top priority of Los Blancos. However, Chelsea priced Madrid out of a move and he stayed in West London, only to have a fantastic season in which he is currently the only player to have double figures in both goals and assists in the Premier League.
Speaking on Hazard's potential departure, Chelsea forward Pedro said the following:
"He's very happy here. He's totally focused on Chelsea. But I don't know what's going to happen. He's our most important player, he wants to win the Europa League and finish in the top 4 in the Premier League."
