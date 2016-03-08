Hazard to Real Madrid pushes Bernabeu star to Juve?

Various outlets claim that the Belgian's arrival at the Bernabeu would free Isco, allowing him to end his adventure at Real Madrid this summer. In fact, the Spaniard wants to play with more continuity and Juventus are one of the sides interested.

Even though nothing has been made official yet, Eden Hazard's next destination seems to be Real Madrid, despite Chelsea's will to keep their star. According to the latest reports, this deal could have a domino effect.