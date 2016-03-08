'He is 19 and very strong, like Zaniolo, a positive face of Italian football'



The Juventus captain, Giorgio Chiellini, granted a long interview to Tuttosport in which he analyses the season so for the Turin club and the case of Moise Kean, a victim of racist insults during Cagliari-Juventus.



"The team is doing well and the team has understood the moment. Sorry for the injury to Caceres, but we are many and Saturday is already another game. We are approaching fifteen days in which we do not want to miss anything".



KEAN - "I'm very sorry and of course I condemn racism in a clear and total way. Now my concern is that Moise is targeted for what he is not. He is not a provocateur. He has only done one thing: goal. Punto ".



THE EXTENTANCE - "The joy was silent, without doing anything in particular. It has no fault and for me, it is a positive face of Italian football. He is 19 years old and very strong, it must be judged for what it is: a positive boy who works well like Zaniolo is a positive face of Italian football, a symbol of the rebirth of our movement. It should not have happened what happened, the insults and all the rest, but he was very good ".



THE CASE - "What did we understand in the field of that situation? I have to be honest: not much. I had to review the videos to realize that Kean didn't do anything wrong, celebrating in stillness and in silence. The only thing Kean did wrong it is the simulation because it was not a nice gesture: the ball was gone and he looked for a contact that didn't exist ".



MATUIDI - "If Matuidi gets angry it is indicative. Blaise is a golden boy, he never loses patience and seeing him so furious surprised me. He went to ask the referee to suspend the game and make announcements, as indeed has happened ".



SCUDETTO - "Winning helps to win, but above all trying those emotions always gives new life and the desire to try them again. If I had the age to do it I'd like to win eight more championships, my identity card will stop me, but I still have one uncontrollable desire ".



