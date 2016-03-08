He is the future of football: Mbappé on the Time cover
11 October at 15:11It doesn't happen very often that a football player appears on the prestigious cover of the Time magazine. This week, the honour goes to the French star Kylian Mbappé, PSG striker: the magazine describes him as the only one who could fulfil the legacy of Ronaldo and Messi.
"They always taught me that the big stars and the best players in the world have a lot of humility, they are very respectful. My mother always told me that before being a great player I have to be a great man".
Time talks about him: "Mbappé is the future of football, he’s much more than a normal footballer, the story of his life is like a fairy tale, from the misery of the Paris suburbs to wealth”.
At the age of 19, Kylian Mbappé has become world champion with the French national team at Russia 2018 and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. He has recently excluded Leo Messi from his personal shortlist of the potential winners of the prize, that includes, together with him, Ronaldo, Modric and Varane, as revealed during an interview with France Football magazine. It seems strange that he hasn’t mentioned his compatriot Antonine Griezmann.
The Atletico Madrid star, instead, can’t resist praising the young Mbappé, who has recently scored 4 goals in 13 minutes during the win of PSG against Lyon: “Kylian has the potential to score 50 goal in one season. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo”, has declared to France Football.
(Time magazine)
Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli
