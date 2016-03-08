"He's on a world tour," "Mr Plastic"- Man United fans not happy with Pogba partying in Turin

21 May at 12:15
Manchester United fans are not happy with Paul Pogba, who was seen at the farewell party for Andrea Barzagli.

The Italian defender played his last ever home game for Juventus as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta, as Mario Mandzukic grabbed a late equalizer for the bianconeri.

After the game, Pogba was spotted at the farewell party for Barzagli and United fans have not reacted happily to the Frenchman's presence at a club that he might end up joining.
  One of the fans said that the midfielder is on a world tour, with someone else claiming that Pogba is like Dr. Strange because he can travel across continents within a few minutes.

  Some fans also hoped that he is involved in a welcome back party for himself soon, as they clearly don't want Pogba at Old Trafford anymore. Another fan called Pogba a 'plastic', weeks after he was abused by United fans after a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff.

 

