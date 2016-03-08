Hecking: 'Ronaldo can score 3 goals against Atletico Madrid'
10 March at 12:55Former Wolfsburg manager Dieter Hecking feels that Cristiano Ronaldo can score three goals against Atletico Madrid.
Hecking was the Wolfsburg manager when Real Madrid beat Wolfsburg 3-0 in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in the 2015-16 season. Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in that game.
Hecking was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he said that it can happen again.
He said: "Ronaldo is capable of everything, he can also score 3 goals again as he did against my Wolfsburg. Of course he can
"Atletico has the best defensive phase in Europe and an excellent attack: without Ronaldo, who can inventing goals in any way, it would be impossible, but Cristiano is ... If I said that Ronaldo is not the strongest player I have ever met, I would lie.
"I remember that night I told the team that we should not be afraid neither of him nor of the Bernabeu, but at 17 'we were already 2-0 with a double by CR7, it was monstrous."
Go to comments