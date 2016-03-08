Hellas Verona, Juric: 'Sampdoria's league position doesn't tell the truth...'
04 October at 21:45Hellas Verona coach Ivan Juric spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today via Calciomercato.com to discuss his side’s upcoming game against Sampdoria.
"Do I have a personal derby against Sampdoria? For me it's just Verona-Sampdoria. It's going to be a very difficult match for many reasons, they're going through a bad time, but their ranking doesn't tell the truth. Then for us they're all difficult challenges, we have to face each opponent with the right mentality and determination, moving the ball well and attacking with intensity.”
Juric guided the club to a return to the Italian topflight following a disappointing demotion to Serie B during the 2017/18 season. However, after only a season in Serie B, he guided the club to a fifth-place finish and a playoff victory against Cittadella. The club are currently 14th in the league table after six games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments