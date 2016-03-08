Hellas Verona have confirmed they have secured the services of their former player Ryder Matos from Udinese on loan, with an option to sign him on a permanent deal.A statement on the club’s website read, “Hellas Verona announce the signing, on loan with an option to buy, of the player Ryder Matos, born in 1993, from Udinese Calcio.”“For Matos, in Gialloblu since January, 2018-19 will be the first Serie B season of his career after four consecutive seasons in Serie A with Carpi, Udinese and Verona.”