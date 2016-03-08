Hellas Verona re-sign Ryder Matos from Udinese
11 June at 17:10Hellas Verona have confirmed they have secured the services of their former player Ryder Matos from Udinese on loan, with an option to sign him on a permanent deal.
A statement on the club’s website read, “Hellas Verona announce the signing, on loan with an option to buy, of the player Ryder Matos, born in 1993, from Udinese Calcio.”
“For Matos, in Gialloblu since January, 2018-19 will be the first Serie B season of his career after four consecutive seasons in Serie A with Carpi, Udinese and Verona.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments