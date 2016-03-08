Hellas Verona ready to make strong offer for Balotelli

After the rumours linking free agent Mario Balotelli to Flamengo seemed to have quieted down, a new club have entered the race to sign the Italian before the transfer window closes. As reported by Sportitalia, Hella Verona intend to make a strong offer for the striker, after registering their interest with him. Verona haven’t made too many signings since their return to Serie A earlier this summer and securing Balotelli would certainly increase their chances of staying up next year.
 
The striker is of great interest to many clubs in Italy, but his high wage demands have been enough to stave off all but the keenest. The 28-year-old spent three years in France with Nice and Marseille, and impressed in his six months with Les Olympiens, but is now hoping to return to his native Italy. Fiorentina seem to be the most likely to compete with Verona for his signature as the transfer window draws to a close.
 
