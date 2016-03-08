Hellas Verona, Stepinski makes his debut in friendly loss to Slovenian club

Hellas Verona’s friendly match against Slovenian side NK Olimpija Ljubljana ended in defeat today. The newly promoted Serie A side took advantage of the international break this week to continue their training for the league, where they have hit the ground running with a strong start, beating Lecce 1-0 and drawing with Bologna 1-1. Despite the fact that Ivan Jurić’s side were initially 1-0 ahead with a goal from Valerio Verre, the Slovenian side managed to equalise before triumphing against the Veneto side.Former Chievo striker 24-year-old Mariusz Stępiński made his Gialloblu debut in this game, after arriving on loan from Verona’s intercity rivals Chievo Verona. Stępiński played for the Mussi Volanti for two seasons, making 60 appearances for the club and scoring 11 goals in that time. The deal for the 24-year-old Polish forward is a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season long loan.Apollo Heyes