Here are the Polish call-ups for the game against Italy
04 October at 22:40Poland are set to face Portugal and Italy again in the Nations league as they released their full call-ups list for these games. Serie A top scorer Krzysztof Piatek (who has so far scorer 8 goals in 6 Serie A games for Genoa) will be present for this game. Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski will also be present as well Juve's Wojciech Szczesny. You can view the entire list bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
The call-ups:
Fabianski, Skorupski, Szczesny; Bednarek, Bereszynski, Glik, Jedrzejczyk, Kaminski, Kedziora, Olkowski, Pietrzak, Reca; Blaszczykowski, Frankowski, Goralski, Grosicki, Kadzior, Klich, Krychowiak, Kurzawa, Linetty, Makuszewski, Szymanski, Zielinski; Lewandowski, Milik, Piatek
Go to comments