Here is a message from Juve fans to Cristiano Ronaldo

SHOW GALLERY

Juve fans have sent out a message to Cristiano Ronaldo, view what they said bellow:



"Become the fastest player in Europe to reach 350 goals for a single club (in 335 games). Become the first player to reach 40 goals in a professional league for two seasons straight. Score in every 90 minutes played. Become the only player in history to reach 60 goals or more in a calendar year (and do it for 4 years straight). Score 5 goals and an assist in a single game. Become the only player to reach more than 50 goals in 6 different seasons (in a row). Become the greatest all-time scorer on your team (451 goals). Score the most goals in 7 consecutive league games (15). Win 15 trophies with your team. Score 573 goals for clubs. Reach 763 appearances with clubs. Be the first to reach 100 goals in European club competitions. Be the highest scorer in European club competitions.(120). Score the most goals in 7 consecutive games of the most prestigious European club competition (15). Be the highest scorer among Europe's top-5 leagues (396). Become the only player to score in 11 consecutive games of the most prestigious European club competition. Become the only player to score in 3 different European finals. Hold the record for the most goals in a single edition of the most prestigious European club competition (17). Win the most European finals (5). Win the the most award as Club's, Europe's and World's Best Player (4). Become the only player to score 10 goals against a single team in the most prestigious European club competition. Win 5 beautiful gleaming balls. Now forget everything and start from zero once again."