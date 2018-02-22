Here is Dida's advice to Gigio Donnarumma

Nelson Dida played a long time for AC Milan as he is viewed as one of the best rossoneri keepers of all time. Here is what he had to say to Gigio Donnarumma as he spoke to Milan TV before the Milan-Foirentina game:



"Donnarumma mistakes? Well I made some mistakes too during my career. The important thing is that you learn from your mistakes. I always learned from my mistakes and this helps you become a better keeper. My advice to him is to stay calm since he is a great young goalkeeper...".