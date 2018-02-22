Lazio owner Claudio Lotito spoke at an awards ceremony, here is what he had to say on numerous Lazio topics : "Milinkovic-Savic? Well I turned down 110 million euros for him on August 29th of last year so let's see. I can't tell you how much he is worth but 100 million euros is clearly too low. Lazio a supermarket? No, I've never put anyone for sale. Clubs know that they have to ask us for players now. De Vrij? We knew he had a deal with Inter, it was faith. I think Inter could've handled themselves differently. Example? Well if they had an agreement with him for some time now, why did they annouced the deal a few days before the Lazio-Inter game? They put us and the player in a difficult spot...".Milinkovic-Savic had another big season for Lazio as he scored 14 goals and added 6 assists in 48 games. Many clubs have been interested in him including Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG. He will cost a lot if he does leave Lazio this coming summer...