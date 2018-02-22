Here is how much Napoli want to get for Chelsea target...

Napoli will be finishing in second place in the Italian Serie A standings as they will hope to improve ahead of next season. According to Rai Sport, it seems like it would take a 120 million euros offer to catch their attention on the Koulibaly front as the Chelsea target is an important piece within their squad. Napoli do not want to sell any important players this summer as it would take huge offers to catch their attention since they want to improve. Pepe Reina will be leaving the club as he is reportedly set to join AC Milan in the coming days...