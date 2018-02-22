Here is how Twitter reacted to Inter's loss as the Ucl is now slipping away

Inter Milan played against Sassuolo tonight at the San Siro as this was a huge game for the nerazzurri. In the end, Sassuolo came away with an incredible 1-2 win at the San Siro thanks to goals from Politano and Berardi. If Lazio now win tomorrow, this would mean that Inter would finish 5th in the Italian Serie A standings thus failing to qualify for the UCL. Inter fans weren't too pleased as they mostly took their rage out on Mauro Icardi (who missed many good chances during the game). You can view the Twitter reactions bellow by clicking on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.