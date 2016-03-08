Here is how Twitter reacted to Messi's injury as a fracture seems to be excluded

FC Barcelona were playing against Sevilla today in a big La Liga game. Ernesto Valverde's team ended up winning by a 4-2 score line but all of the talk has been surrounding Lionel Messi's condition as the Argentine superstar had to be subbed off due to an injury in the 26th minute of play in the first half (as Dembele came on in his place). Messi reportedly hurt his arm\shoulder but it seems like a fracture has been excluded. Click on our gallery section for the latest Twitter news on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.