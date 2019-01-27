Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on Twitter ahead of the Lazio-Juve game (that is currently on) as he wanted to wish a happy birthday to Georgina Rodriguez, here is what he had to say: ' Happy birthday to the most incredible woman that God introduced in my life'. Georgina is currently in Argentina as Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo had a special message for her. You can view the original post bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com. More to come...