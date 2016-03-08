Here is who Poland called up to face Italy

Poland will be playing against Italy in the UEFA Nations league in early September. Italy will face off against Poland on September 7th in Bologna as they will then travel to Portugal to face the Portuguese national team on September 10th. There are many Serie A players that were called up by the Poland coach to face Italy as Polish star Robert Lewandowski was also called up, check the entire list bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.



Poland squad that will face Italy on September 7th:



Fabianski (West Ham), Skorupski (Bologna), Szczesny (Juventus); Bednarek (Southampton), Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Dzwigala (Wisla Plock), Glik (Monaco), Kaminski (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Kedziora (Dinamo Kiev), Pietrzak (Wisla), Reca (Atalanta), Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow); Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Frankowski (Jagiellonia), Goralski (Ludogorets), Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb), Klich (Leeds), Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Kurzawa (Amiens), Linetty (Sampdoria), Makuszewski (Lech Poznan), Romanczuk (Jagiellonia), Szymanski (Legia), Zielinski (Napoli); Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Milik (Napoli), Piatek (Genoa).



