Here is why Arsenal have a chance to sign a Juve star defender

Mehdi Benatia's Juve future seems to be uncertain as the player is now fully focused on the World Cup. Even so, once the World cup is over, Benatia will surely have talks with Juve concerning his future. Marseille have interest in him but they aren't the only ones. Benatia had an up and down season but he surely ended it on a high note as he scored crucial goals for the bianconeri.



A DEPARTURE COULD BE ON THE CARDS - There seems to be tension between Benatia and Juve (not a huge amount of tension but they don't seem to have the same relationship). Other than Marseille, Arsenal also have interest in him as he could very well leave Turin in the coming months. Juve haven't put him on the transfer market but it seems like they have been working on finding a replacement for him just in case he does leave sources have told Calciomercato.com. Can Arsenal or Marseille take advantage of the tension between Benatia and Juve?



By @NicolaBalice adapted and translated by @Calcionews89