Here is why Calhanoglu was scolded for drinking water v Olympiacos
05 October at 17:30AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso reportedly scolded Hakan Calhanoglu for drinking water minutes after he had come on.
Sky state that after Calhanoglu had come on in the second half, Gattuso spotted him drinking water on the sidelines and the Italian did not like it. In retaliation to it, he said: "Why are you drinking water?"
He went onto say: "You have just come on!"
The rossoneri did pick up a comeback 3-1 win over Olympiacos to go top of the table in the group.
