Jose Mourinho has reportedly been handed a two six month-long prison sentences by the Spanish tax authorities after he was earlier accused of tax fraud.Spanish outlet El Mundo state that Mourinho has reached a deal with the tax authorities which has fined him about 1.7 million pounds and two prison sentences each of about six months.Mourinho was accused of tax fraud back in 2011 and 2012 when he had apparently defaulted on taxes of about 2.9 million pounds in both of the years from the Spanish tax office.The Portuguese is unlikely to serve the jail sentence, much like what happened in the cases of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the Spanish Law clearly states that jail terms of less than two years for the first offense can be served on probation.The Spanish law has recently cracked down on tax evasions in the country and players like Javier Mascherano and Alexis Sanchez have also met similar fates as Mourinho, Messi and Ronaldo.Manchester United and the court officials have made no comments about the situation, as things stand.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)