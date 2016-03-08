Here is why Leao isn't playing for AC Milan

With Rafael Leao still not playing regularly for the rossoneri, reasons have emerged for why the player isn't featuring for the side.



Leao arrived at the club this past summer from French side Lille for a fee of around 35 million euros. Since arriving, the Portuguese has made only one appearance and that too came from the bench in the Serie A opener against Udinese.



Gazzetta dello Sport say that the reason why the striker isn't playing is because the club feels that he's yet to understand the system that Marco Giampaolo is preaching at the rossoneri. They feel he is still too tactically indisciplined for what could be a complex system.