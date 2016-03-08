Here is why Leao isn't playing for AC Milan

Rafael.Leao.genitori.Milan.jpg
17 September at 15:15
With Rafael Leao still not playing regularly for the rossoneri, reasons have emerged for why the player isn't featuring for the side.

Leao arrived at the club this past summer from French side Lille for a fee of around 35 million euros. Since arriving, the Portuguese has made only one appearance and that too came from the bench in the Serie A opener against Udinese.

Gazzetta dello Sport say that the reason why the striker isn't playing is because the club feels that he's yet to understand the system that Marco Giampaolo is preaching at the rossoneri. They feel he is still too tactically indisciplined for what could be a complex system.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.