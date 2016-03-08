Here's how Juve want to steal Ronaldo from under Man Utd noses
04 July at 12:30Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly identified their ways of signing Ronaldo from under the noses of Manchester United this summer.
Rumors have linked Juventus with a move for Ronaldo, who starred for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. He scored four times in the tournament but could not help the side go past the Round of 16 of the competition.
Il Messegero claim that Juventus have identified the strategy to sign Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
It is said that Exor, the holding company of the Agnellis, would be fundamental in helping Juventus sign the Portuguese star. With Ronaldo demanding a wage of 30 million euros a season, the newspaper states that 50 percent of Ronaldo's wages will be covered by the family business.
Ronaldo's signing could be financed by the sales of Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
