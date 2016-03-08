Here's how Twitter reacted to Nainggolan's first goal at Inter

Radja Nainggolan scored on his debut for Inter Milan against Bologna as Luciano Spalletti's club have won their first game of the season. After losing to Sassuolo and only getting a home draw against Torino, Spalletti will be happy that his team got all three points today against Bologna. Other than Radja, Perisic and Candreva scored the other Inter goals on the night. You can click on our gallery section to view how Twitter reacted to Nainggolan's first goal at the club.