Portugal took on Uruguay today as they ended up losing 1-2. In the end, PSG star Edinson Cavani scored two huge goals for his team as that ended up being enough for Uruguay. They will now be playing against France up next. As for Portugal, Pepe's goal wasn't enough as they are now headed home. This might've very well been Ronaldo's last World Cup with Portugal. Click on our gallery section bellow to view some of the reactions, right here on Calciomercato.com.