Joachim Low

Oliver Bierhoff, the former Milan and Udinese striker, claims that the former Mannschaft star didn’t speak to his ex-Coach under Unai Emery’s orders.

Ozil retired from the German team in the summer after his side’s disastrous World Cup campaign in Russia, claiming that it was due to racism, which was the result of his being photographed with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose human rights record is worrying.

According to Bild, Low and Bierhoff were at the recent FIFA The Best awards ceremony in London, but were unable to meet with the 29-year-old, at Emery’s insistence.

Bierhoff said: "We would have loved to talk to Mesut. But we must accept that currently he does not want that talk."

The German midfielder’s form has dipped in recent times, scoring only four times in the last Premier League season.