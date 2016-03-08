Hernandez: I can never join Real
16 October at 16:25German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s newly-signed full-back Lucas Hernandez has revealed that he would never join Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid.
The French international has joined the German club for a reported fee of €80 million from Real’s city rivals Atletico Madrid in the recently concluded summer transfer window.
While talking to France Football, the 23-year-old revealed that the Los Blancos did approach him but he rejected the move because of his loyalty with the Los Rojiblancos.
"It is true that Real Madrid tried to sign me, but not last summer,” he said. “But obviously I rejected because I can never join Real, more so after defending the colors of Atletico for so long.”
