Hernandez inching closer to AC Milan

Real Madrid French left-back Theo Hernandez is inching closer to join Italian Serie A club AC Milan.



The 21-year-old completed his medical examination with the Rossoneri on Tuesday early morning and is expected to sign a five-year contract with the club later in the day.

Hernandez joined Los Blancos from their city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2017 but failed to cement his place in the playing eleven and eventually left for a season-long loan with Real Sociedad in 2018.



It is believed that Hernandez is expected to cost Milan in the region of €20 million and the contract will include a buy-back clause.

