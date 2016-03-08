Herrera reveals reason he joined PSG from Man Utd

05 July at 10:00
Ander Herrera has completed a free transfer to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his contract with Premier League outfit Manchester United expired at the end of last month.

The tenacious Spanish midfielder joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for around €36m and the 29-year-old has signed a five year deal with the French champions.

Revealing, in part, why he left Manchester for Paris, Herrera said that "During the Champions League match at Old Trafford, the Paris supporters that were present were incredible. They sang, pushed the team throughout the entire match. That was something that really stayed with me."

The atmosphere for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford has been less than impressive in recent seasons and the Spaniard suggests that this, in part, was what made him pick PSG. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.