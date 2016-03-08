Herrera reveals reason he joined PSG from Man Utd
05 July at 10:00Ander Herrera has completed a free transfer to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his contract with Premier League outfit Manchester United expired at the end of last month.
The tenacious Spanish midfielder joined United from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 for around €36m and the 29-year-old has signed a five year deal with the French champions.
Revealing, in part, why he left Manchester for Paris, Herrera said that "During the Champions League match at Old Trafford, the Paris supporters that were present were incredible. They sang, pushed the team throughout the entire match. That was something that really stayed with me."
The atmosphere for Manchester United fans at Old Trafford has been less than impressive in recent seasons and the Spaniard suggests that this, in part, was what made him pick PSG.
