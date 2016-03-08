Herrera: Roma set to beat competition of Arsenal and Tottenham

Roma are strongly interested in signing Porto midfield star Hector Herrera and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi could close a potential deal in the January transfer window.



The president James Pallotta, in fact, has given his green light to sign the 29-year-old who has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract.



Roma are not going o match the player’s release fee given that his contract expires at the end of the season. Roma are interested in signing the player but they will only complete his signing in January if Porto agree to sell for a lower fee.



The contract of Herrera, 29, expires in 2019 and for now the Mexico star has refused to sign any new contract with his club



The Italian paper confirms the interest of Arsenal and Tottenham, but Roma want to move quick and beat the competition of the Premier League giants.



