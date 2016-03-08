Highlander Ibra, goals and prowess in four decades: no striker better than Zlatan
18 January at 12:20He has beaten many records and seems to have no intention of stopping. Despite the age, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a kind of 'highlander', as described by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it). He is a footballer, or rather, a phenomenon of the ball that has spanned for decades.
The first goal of the Swedish champions arrived on October 30 in 1999, with Ibra beginning his journey in the world of football with a goal against Vastra Frolunda.
And the journey is not over yet. As highlighted by Gazzetta dello Sport, none of the great strikers in history - from Pele to Cruijff, Maradona and Van Basten - managed to score in four different decades. Baggio, Totti and Inzaghi failed. And Messi and Ronaldo will be unlikely to succeed. The two have hoarded the Ballon d'Or's and the Champions League but it will be hard to beat this record.
The goal against Cagliari remains the symbol of the longevity of Ibrahimovic, an extraordinary professional and footballer. After years, Ibrahimovic came home, took Milan by the hand and led them to a new decade. The target is simple: don't stop, keep grinding records.
