Higuain: 'AC Milan? My time in Serie A was over, Chelsea is a great club'

"I'm very happy to be at Chelsea. It's a great club with a great stadium, a fantastic football experience. I hope with time that this team can achieve the results it deserves.

"Sarri? He's the coach who's brought out the best of me. I know him well, he knows me well. I hope we can return to the level we had at Napoli.

"I think my career in Italy, after six years, was complete. After Napoli, I went to Juventus and I won two league titles, in addition to getting to the Champions League final. At Milan, there were some tough months for me, but I don't feel that my level was lowered by the Rossoneri," he concluded.