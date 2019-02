Higuain: 'AC Milan? My time in Serie A was over, Chelsea is a great club'

"I'm very happy to be at Chelsea. It's a great club with a great stadium, a fantastic football experience. I hope with time that this team can achieve the results it deserves.

"Sarri? He's the coach who's brought out the best of me. I know him well, he knows me well. I hope we can return to the level we had at Napoli.

"I think my career in Italy, after six years, was complete. After Napoli, I went to Juventus and I won two league titles, in addition to getting to the Champions League final. At Milan, there were some tough months for me, but I don't feel that my level was lowered by the Rossoneri," he concluded.

Interviewed by Sky Sport, Chelsea's Gonzalo Higuain spoke about his time in Serie A, AC Milan and his current adventure in London.