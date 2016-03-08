Higuain agent meets Roma over potential move
09 August at 12:15The brother-agent of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain was in Rome yesterday to discuss the details of a potential move to capital club AS Roma. Roma have been hunting for a striker this summer, after it was revealed that new head coach Paulo Fonseca rejected the idea of keeping Patrik Schick straight out of hand.
Roma hope to convince the Argentine forward and his entourage that leaving Juventus is worth his while and there is a genuine belief amongst the Giallorossi camp that Higuain would be an ideal addition to the team.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments