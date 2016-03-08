Higuain agent meets Roma over potential move

09 August at 12:15
The brother-agent of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain was in Rome yesterday to discuss the details of a potential move to capital club AS Roma. Roma have been hunting for a striker this summer, after it was revealed that new head coach Paulo Fonseca rejected the idea of keeping Patrik Schick straight out of hand.

Roma hope to convince the Argentine forward and his entourage that leaving Juventus is worth his while and there is a genuine belief amongst the Giallorossi camp that Higuain would be an ideal addition to the team.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.