Higuain apologizes for red card against Juventus: 'I take responsibility'

12 November at 15:20
After apologizing in the aftermath of the match, Gonzalo Higuain made his  'mea culpa' even on Instagram a day after AC Milan-Juventus, which saw him as a great negative protagonist, with a missed penalty and especially red card in the dying minutes of the match.

"I want to apologize to everyone for my behaviour on the pitch yesterday, to my teammates at the club, to the fans who have been showing me their love even more since yesterday. I take responsibility for my actions and I will do my best not to do it again," Higuain wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Voglio chiedere scusa a tutti per il comportamento avuto ieri in campo, ai miei compagni alla società , ai tifosi che da ieri mi stanno dimostrando ancor di più il loro affetto. Mi faccio carico delle mie responsabilità e farò il possibile perchè non ricapiti. #grazieatuttiperilsostegno Quiero pedir disculpas a todos por el comportamiento de ayer de la expulsion , al equipo, a la sociedad , a los hinchas que a pesar de lo ayer me demuestran su cariño todo el tiempo. Somos personas tambien y tenemos sentimientos pero me hago responsable y espero que no vuelva a suceder. Algunos lo entenderan otros no . Igualmente pido disculpas a todos. Que tengan una linda vida.

A post shared by Higuain (@ghiguain20_9) on

