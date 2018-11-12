Higuain apologizes for red card against Juventus: 'I take responsibility'

After apologizing in the aftermath of the match, Gonzalo Higuain made his 'mea culpa' even on Instagram a day after AC Milan-Juventus, which saw him as a great negative protagonist, with a missed penalty and especially red card in the dying minutes of the match."I want to apologize to everyone for my behaviour on the pitch yesterday, to my teammates at the club, to the fans who have been showing me their love even more since yesterday. I take responsibility for my actions and I will do my best not to do it again," Higuain wrote on Instagram.