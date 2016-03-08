New AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has just arrived at the 'Clinica La Madonnina' in Milan to undergo his medical tests with the Rossoneri.The former Napoli and Real Madrid star has joined the Serie A giants on an initial € 18 million loan deal. The Rossoneri have an option to make the player's move permanent at the end of the season for € 36 million.Mattia Caldara is also expected to undergo his medical tests in Milan today while Leonardo Bonucci will be in Turin for his medical tests with the Old Lady.