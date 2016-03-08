Higuain ban: AC Milan striker could only be suspended for one game, decision to be made today

13 November at 10:30
Gonzalo Higuain was sent off in the 83rd minute of AC Milan-Juventus last Sunday and the Argentinean striker will know how long he will be suspended for today.

As per Milannews, the Argentinean striker could only be banned for one game despite having received a straight red card.

Ciro Immobile, in fact, was the protagonist of a similar case last season. The Italian striker was suspended for only one game with the second match ban that was ‘suspended’.

A two-match ban remains the most likely punishment for the Argentinean striker but surprises may be around the corner.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.