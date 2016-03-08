Higuain ban: AC Milan striker could only be suspended for one game, decision to be made today

Gonzalo Higuain was sent off in the 83rd minute of AC Milan-Juventus last Sunday and the Argentinean striker will know how long he will be suspended for today.



As per Milannews, the Argentinean striker could only be banned for one game despite having received a straight red card.



Ciro Immobile, in fact, was the protagonist of a similar case last season. The Italian striker was suspended for only one game with the second match ban that was ‘suspended’.



A two-match ban remains the most likely punishment for the Argentinean striker but surprises may be around the corner.

