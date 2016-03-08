Higuain: ‘Benatia fouled me but I apologize’
12 November at 09:15AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has apologized after the red card he was shown against Juventus last night.
Speaking to Sky Sport, the Argentinean striker said: “First of all I want to apologize with my team-mates and with the fans. The referee knows what I told him, he should have understood the situation. The successive reaction is my responsibility.”
“I think Benatia committed the foul in first place. But the referee said I fouled him and he gave me a yellow card. I’ve already apologized.”
“We can all make mistakes, I am not a robot even if this is no explanation for what I did. I have great memories of Juve and I have a great relationship with my former team-mates.”
“Penalty? Szczesny expected it, but only those who take penalties can miss them. It’s easy to highlight the mistake after. However, I think we were on a pair with a very strong squad.”
