Higuain can be the key to Sarri to Juve: the details
09 June at 11:30Maurizio Sarri's arrival at Juventus is still not finalized but a lot could change in the next few hours to this matter. The only thing that is missing is the definitive ok from Chelsea to free the coach from his contract at the Stamford Bridge and move to the Allianz Stadium. In any case, the Bianconeri also have an ace up their sleeve in the form of Gonzalo Higuain.
Juve do not want to pay a compensation to free Sarri and so they could use Higuain's loan deal in England to their advantage. The Argentinian will not be redeemed by the Blues and will return to Turin but Chelsea could ask for a discount on the price of the loan.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, the 9 million euros that Juventus should receive as a loan fee for Higuain's 6 months in London could be lowered to facilitate Sarri's return to Italy.
