Higuain-Chelsea, criticism from England: 'Out with the new, in with the old'

19 January at 14:15
Gonzalo Higuain is ready to join Maurizio Sarri at the Stamford Bridge and join Chelsea after a disappointing spell at AC Milan. The Sun in England did not have words of appreciation towards the move on their front page today.

"Out with the new, in with the old," the tabloid wrote, referring to Hudson-Odoi possibly leaving the club to move to Germany and the potential acquisition of Higuain. A business criticized by the press for the possible loss of one of the most important talents at the club in favour of a player who is considered to be on the decline.

