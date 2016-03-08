Higuain: Chelsea move looms near as Sarri wants him to play against Arsenal

17 January at 19:10
According to what has been reported by Gazzetta.it, Gonzalo Higuain is nearing a move to Chelsea, as his time at AC Milan nears an end. Higuain played just 20 minutes in the Supercoppa Italiana versus his main club Juventus, in what could be a symbolic end to his time in Italy.

Gazzetta.it report that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wants Higuain available for the match against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and will, therefore, make a move within the next 24 hours.

