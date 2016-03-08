Juve-Milan: Higuain could skip Super Cup clash for fever
16 January at 15:40AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain could skip today’s clash against Juventus due to fever. The Rossoneri will face Juventus at 6.30 pm (CET+1) and the Argentinean may not star against his former team.
This morning, Higuain didn’t join his team-mates for a picture with the Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. AC Milan justified his absence by claiming that the Argentinean is sick but, of course, everybody is thinking of Chelsea’s negotiations with AC Milan as Maurizio Sarri’s side wants to sign the Argentinean in January.
Meantime Leonardo won’t arrive in Jeddah for the game. The club’s director of football is in Milan to carry on transfer talks.
Genoa president Enrico Preziosi was also spotted in Milan in today. Possibly, that’s not a coincidence as the Rossoblu star Piatek is AC Milan’s priority target to replace Higuain who could skip tonight’s game maybe because of fever or maybe because of transfer issues.
