Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain could reportedly turn down a loan offer from AC Milan, as he currently looks to be involved in a swap deal for Juventus to resign Leonardo Bonucci.Correire dello Sport state that Higuain could block Milan's idea of signing him on an initial loan deal and then signing him on a permanent basis next summer. While Bonucci is set to join Juventus again, Higuain is yet to be fully convinced of a move to the San Siro.While Leonardo has given Higuain certain assurances, the Argentine has strong doubts about the stability of the club that has changed hands only about two weeks ago and has Financial Fair Play issues to deal with as well.Milan could still be sold by the Elliot Fund to other buyers and Higuain feels that his calibre should not ply his trade at a club with an instable situation.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)