Higuain discusses relationship with Dybala and makes surprising claim on Man Utd man
24 May at 19:00Gonzalo Higuain has spoken to Espn about the season that has is just finished and about the World Cup: “I feel well, I had a very good season with Dybala. We won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia and Real Madrid eliminated us with a penalty kick in the last minute. We as unite as ever and we want to win the World Cup. We have a great team to reach our target.”
“I’m so delighted for the birth of my daughter. It’s marvellous, unique. I am happy to play my third World Cup but I must thank Romero. I hope to see him and hug him soon. He helped me so much during tough moments and he is a person that I really like and hope to meet very soon.”
Higuain netted 16 Serie A goals this season and Juventus fans voted him as their best player for this season and some of goals were scored during crucial games this season (Napoli and Inter away).
