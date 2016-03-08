Higuain flops at Chelsea, but Juventus are calm

However, despite this, Tuttosport reports that Juventus are staying calm. Should the Blues decide not to redeem the player (which could be problematic due to the transfer ban), then El Pipita will be put on the market again in June, which a significant drop in his price tag.

After the disappointing six months at AC Milan, Gonzalo Higuain's season seems to be continuing on the same level at Chelsea, failing to live up to expectations for both sides.